CHICAGO (CBS) — The schedule for the Chicago White Sox American League Division Series against the Houston Astros was released Monday.
The schedule is as follows. Asterisks denote games that will be played if necessary:
Game 1 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Thursday 3 p.m.
Game 2 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Friday 1 p.m.
Game 3 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Sunday 7 p.m.
*Game 4 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Monday TBD
*Game 5 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) Wednesday TBD
Back in 2005, the White Sox beat the Astros in the World Series, before the Astros switched from the National League to the American League in 2013.