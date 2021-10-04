DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:ALDS, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, MLB Playoffs

CHICAGO (CBS) — The schedule for the Chicago White Sox American League Division Series against the Houston Astros was released Monday.

The schedule is as follows. Asterisks denote games that will be played if necessary:

Game 1 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Thursday 3 p.m.
Game 2 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Friday 1 p.m.
Game 3 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Sunday 7 p.m.
*Game 4 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Monday TBD
*Game 5 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) Wednesday TBD

Back in 2005, the White Sox beat the Astros in the World Series, before the Astros switched from the National League to the American League in 2013.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff