CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were shot and wounded in front of a home in Englewood late Tuesday afternoon.
At 4:57 p.m., the boys – ages 14 and 15 – were near the front of the home in the 6800 block of South Peoria Street when they were both shot.
The younger teen suffered a graze wound to the head and a gunshot to the ankle, while the older teen was shot in the leg.
Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area One detectives were investigating.