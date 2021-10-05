Lightfoot Calls For Federal Investigation Of West Side Shootout After Foxx Accused Mayor Of Lying About Decision Not To File Charges"Discussing the facts of this case in the press without the benefit of all of the evidence does a disservice to the communities who have been impacted by this violence," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said.

'Our Life's Work': Chicago Rapper Common Puts Recording Studio In Stateville For Inmates"Being from Chicago is one of the greatest gifts and assets to me in my career and my life."

Protesters Turn Out Outside Cook County State's Attorney's Office Over Decision Not To File Felony Charges In Manny Porties' Stabbing DeathProtesters showed up outside Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office downtown Tuesday, angry over the stabbing death of a 18-year-old in Schaumburg for which felony charges were rejected.

'No Woman Should Ever Experience Something Like This:' Women Head To Chicago Abortion Clinics All The Way From Texas, Where Near-Total Ban Is In EffectIt has been more than a month since Texas' near-total ban on abortions went into effect - leading many women to cross state lines to neighboring states to the point where those states can barely keep up with demand. Some are also now coming all the way to Chicago.