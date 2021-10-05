DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three teenage boys were stabbed Tuesday afternoon in a fight outside Chicago Bulls College Prep school on the Near West Side.

At 3:35 p.m., 10 to 15 people got into a fight outside the school, at 2040 W. Adams St., police said.

One of the people involved in the fight took out a sharped object and stabbed three teenage boys – two of them 15 and one 17.

All were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

There was no one in custody late Tuesday. Detectives were investigating.

