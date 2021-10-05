CHICAGO (CBS) — Three teenage boys were stabbed Tuesday afternoon in a fight outside Chicago Bulls College Prep school on the Near West Side.
At 3:35 p.m., 10 to 15 people got into a fight outside the school, at 2040 W. Adams St., police said.
One of the people involved in the fight took out a sharped object and stabbed three teenage boys – two of them 15 and one 17.
All were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
There was no one in custody late Tuesday. Detectives were investigating.