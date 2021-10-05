CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot during an attempted robbery in River North early Monday morning.
Police said a 23-year-old man was walking, in the 400 block of North Wells Street around 3 a.m., when a man got out of a car and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
The two men going into a fight and the victim was shot in the left arm.
The 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital in fair condition.
No arrests have been made.