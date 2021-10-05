CHICAGO (CBS)– Governor JB Pritzker thanks “Skills For Chicagoland’s Future” for helping Chicagoans learn new talents to meet employer’s needs.
"You have proved how hiring with an eye towards equity can make all the difference," Pritzker said. "Offering on the ground resources in Black and brown communities that have faced historic investment. Your success is making it loud and clear to Chicago's corporate community and to the cooperate community around the nation. The best people to hire are already here among us, from Woodlawn to Rogers Park."
The goal is creating a diverse and qualified workforce to help boost Illinois' economy.
The governor credited the public-private partnership for it's innovation and focus on creating solutions.
He said the state is happy to work with the group. He also noted Illinois has several programs in place, including $250 million for back to business grants to help business rehire workers and rebuild.