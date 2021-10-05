CHICAGO (CBS) — The last time the White Sox played a playoff game in Houston, the ending had an exclamation point on it.

It was a World Series sweep.

Since those Sox exterminated the Killer Bs, Houston has switched from the National League to the American League and a title of its own – and Tony La Russa has gone back to the future.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported on an intriguing best-of-five series starting Thursday.

“You’re not going to intimidate a team like that, you’re not going to put pressure on them. You make a mistake and they’re going to take over. Hopefully, they make the mistake before we do.”

As the White Sox workout at Guaranteed Rate Field, Yasmani Grandal knows well what it’s like play in front of Houston’s rowdy crowd in the postseason, playing the Astros as a Dodger in the 2017 World Series.

“I love fans just kind of screaming at you, especially when you’re on the opposing side. It brings a smile to my face,” Grandal said.

Tony La Russa leading the Sox into the playoffs for the first time in more than 30 years. He said the fun of it is in the sense of urgency.

“You’re not backing off a decision because the urgency of the playoffs makes it every season. Sometimes, you go there’s no short run,” he said.

As for who will start for the Sox in game one, either Lance Lynn or Lucas Giolito? La Russa said he’ll make that announcement Wednesday.