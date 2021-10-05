DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The excitement is building as the Chicago White Sox prep for their American League division series against the Houston Astros.

The Sox held a “Change the Game rally” at Guaranteed Rate Field. The team is asking fans to wear black to home games all October to show their postseason support.

The AL central champs and Astros will play two afternoon games in Houston Thursday and Friday. The sox host game three Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

 

