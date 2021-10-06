CHICAGO (CBS) — A slow-moving upper-level system will inch our way from the south.
On Wednesday night, showers increase with areas of fog. The low is 65.READ MORE: CTA Red, Purple Line Trains Halted Between Belmont And Howard Due To Crane Collapse At Bryn Mawr
Rain chances increase through the night and through Thursday.
READ MORE: Police, Ald. Matt Martin To Hold Virtual Community Meeting Next Week In Wake Of 3 Rolling Gunfire, Shootout Incidents In North Center Area
Showers are likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. This system will hang around to close the workweek. It does get out of the way for a warmer weekend.
For Thursday, the high is 73. For Friday, the high is 75 with scattered showers.MORE NEWS: Huntley H.S. Dismissal Postponed, Building Placed On 'Hold In Place' Lockdown As Police Investigate 'Potential Safety Concern'