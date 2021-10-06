CHICAGO (CBS)– Another paintball attack was reported, and this time in the South Loop.
The attack took place just before 11 p.m. in a parking lot on State and Harrison streets. Police said a 19-year-old man was standing the lot when another man got out of a car and fired a paintball gun at him.
The victim was hit in the chest, but was not seriously hurt.
This is the latest in a series of recent paintball attacks.
The attacks have been reported in Wicker Park, South Shore, Mount Greenwood and Streeterville. People have gotten hit in the suburbs as well.