CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about recent carjackings in the Logan square neighborhood.
Police said the one of the offenders would block the victim's car while another would get out with a handgun and take, or attempt to take the car.
The carjackings occurred on October 1 around 8 a.m. according to police.
3500 Block of West Belden Ave. on October 1, 2021 at 8:00 am
1900 Block of North St. Louis Ave. on October 1, 2021 at 8:18 am
3300 Block of West Wabansia Ave. on October 1, 2021 at 8:24 am
A 45-year-old woman was driving a Jeep in the 3300 block of West Wabansia Avenue on the border of Humboldt Park and Logan Square, when a gray minivan pulled up and blocked her in, police said. The woman complied, but the perpetrator still knocked her to the ground, took her belongings, and drove off in her Jeep.
The Jeep was located within the day and the woman got it back. But then at 1 p.m. Sunday, the woman parked her Jeep in the 6600 block of West Henderson Street in Dunning, and when she came back for it, it was gone, police said.
Police had only vague descriptions of the carjackers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.