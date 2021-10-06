DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
PINGREE GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — Some wild animals were on the loose Wednesday in the far northwest suburbs.

The wild animals in question are closely related with horses and can even breed with horses, but horses they are not.

They are, in fact, two fugitive zebras who busted out of Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove west of Elgin.

The sight of the stripes was a shock to drivers along Route 47.

The zebras are not out roaming the fields anymore. It took two hours for pumpkin patch workers to chase them all down in all-terrain vehicles.

