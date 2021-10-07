CHICAGO (CBS) — A new message to “stop the violence” as students at Simeon high school deal with the loss of two classmates killed in shootings.
Sophomore Jamari Williams and freshman Kentrell McNeal were murdered hours apart on September 21 just four weeks into the school year.READ MORE: 18 Former NBA Players, Including Proviso East's Shannon Brown, Arrested In Alleged Insurance Fraud Scheme
“We must reject violence wherever it manifests itself. We must go another way.”READ MORE: Chicago Fans Ready For 'Soxtober' With AL Playoffs Starting Thursdsay
On Thursday, the Reverend Jesse Jackson spoke to juniors and seniors at the school about peaceful solutions and how they can work to stop the cycle of violence from repeating.MORE NEWS: President Biden Travels To Chicago On Thursday
He also encouraged them to tell someone if they know who’s responsible or if they know something may happen.