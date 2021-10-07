CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people, including two teens, were shot on the Near North Side early Thursday morning.
Police said someone in a red Dodge Charger fired shots towards a gray sedan in the 900 Block of North Orleans Street around 2:15 a.m.
Two 15-year-old boys were hit, and the third victim was a 38-year-old rideshare driver who was sitting in his parked car waiting to pick up passengers.
The teens were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and the rideshare driver was taken to Northwestern Hospital. All victims are in fair condition.
Police say none of the victims was the intended targets.