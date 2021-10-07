CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for eight men who stole thousands of dollars worth of designer merchandise from the Northbrook Court mall on Tuesday.
Police responded to dispatch on October 5, at 6:45 p.m. for a retail theft from the Louis Vuitton store inside the mall.
Police said the men entered the store and stole several purses and luggage valued at $66,000. The offenders then fled the scene before officers arrived.
Cell phone video captures the offenders running out of the store. Police are still investigating.