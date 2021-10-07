DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Louis Vuitton, northbrook court mall, Retail Theft

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for eight men who stole thousands of dollars worth of designer merchandise from the Northbrook Court mall on Tuesday.

Police responded to dispatch on October 5, at 6:45 p.m. for a retail theft from the Louis Vuitton store inside the mall.

Police said the men entered the store and stole several purses and luggage valued at $66,000. The offenders then fled the scene before officers arrived.

Cell phone video captures the offenders running out of the store. Police are still investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff