CHICAGO (CBS) — As the Bears head to Las Vegas for the first time to play the Raiders Sunday at 3pm right here on CBS 2, here are three things to watch.

Shutting Down Carr

Can the Bears get Raiders quarterback David Carr to “shut down?” After the Chargers sacked him 4 times Monday night, Joey Bosa said they knew once you get pressure on Carr, he kind of “shuts down.” The Bears would seem to have the kind of defense to do the same thing. Led by a rejuvenated Robert Quinn, the Bears lead the NFL in sacks with 15 through 4 games. They are dealing with injuries, but getting after Carr would be a good start to getting a win in Vegas.

Tracking The Tight Ends

Will they actually get the tight ends involved? Cole Kmet has only 8 catches for 59 yards on the season and Jimmy Graham has just 1 catch. As Kmet said this week, they have done a good job blocking for the running game, but they need to make more of an impact in the passing game. Kmet says they’re optimistic in the tight end room. The Raiders have been among the worst defenses against tight ends, so maybe the Bears big pass catchers can get it going.

Making Up For Montgomery

Can Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert fill the void at running back? It looks like a pretty big void. David Montgomery is out probably around a month with a knee injury. He has been an absolute beast to start the season. He’s 4th in the NFL in rushing attempts and 5th in yards. Williams has looked shifty but did bruise his thigh last week. I’d expect a few carries for the rookie Khalil Herbert. Herbert seemed like he belonged in the preseason but has just 3 rushes during the regular season. Maybe that Justin Fields guy can break off some runs to help as well.