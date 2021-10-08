CHICAGO (CBS) — The mayor of Calumet City said its public library will be closed temporarily because an audit uncovered theft and illegal purchases.

Late Thursday, the Calumet City Police went to the library and found “a multitude of suspicious activity involving current employees who were hired under the previous Board of Commissioners.”

In a letter, Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said illegal purchases, along with the theft were uncovered and several workers “abruptly submitted their resignations.”

“Today I am announcing the temporary shutdown of the Calumet City Public Library. This comes after the discovery of an alleged corruption scheme uncovered through a forensic audit of the library’s finances and operations,” Jones said.

The mayor took office in May of this year, and appointed a new Library Board of Commissioners. Jones said he requested they perform a forensic audit immediately.

“The preliminary finding was so disturbing that I was left with no choice but to make this very difficult decision,” said the mayor.

NOTICE: The library will be closed today, October 8 due to restructuring and audit. Apologies for the inconvenience. Reminder that we will also be closed Monday, October 11 in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day. pic.twitter.com/q2DeWQyZJe — Calumet City Library (@calcitypublib) October 8, 2021

According to the mayor, the Board of Library Commissioners will meet soon to announce when the library will reopen.

“My administration has contacted the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office and informed them of our action,” noted Jones.