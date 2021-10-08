CHICAGO (CBS) — Unseasonably warm and humid this weekend. Near record heat on Sunday with a forecast of 85 degrees. The old record is 86 degrees.
Running conditions are not ideal for runners Sunday morning – too warm, windy & humid. Dewpoint temperatures stay in the “uncomfortable” range all weekend.
For the Sox game, it will feel like a summer night with temps holding in the 70s and a warm south wind.
The holiday is looking unsettled with showers and thunderstorms likely. Still warm with a high around 80. Normal high is 66 degrees.
TONIGHT: MUGGY & MILD. LOW 62.
SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARM. HIGH 79.
SUNDAY: WARM WINDS. HIGH 85.
COLUMBUS DAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGH 80.