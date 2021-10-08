DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Unseasonably warm and humid this weekend. Near record heat on Sunday with a forecast of 85 degrees. The old record is 86 degrees.

Running conditions are not ideal for runners Sunday morning – too warm, windy & humid. Dewpoint temperatures stay in the “uncomfortable” range all weekend.

For the Sox game, it will feel like a summer night with temps holding in the 70s and a warm south wind.

The holiday is looking unsettled with showers and thunderstorms likely. Still warm with a high around 80. Normal high is 66 degrees.

TONIGHT: MUGGY & MILD. LOW 62.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARM. HIGH 79.

SUNDAY: WARM WINDS. HIGH 85.

COLUMBUS DAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGH 80.

