CHICAGO (CBS)– A warm weekend is ahead.
Friday's temperatures will be in the low 70s with rain chances throughout the day.
Dense fog for some areas and passing showers will start the day. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Cook County until 9 a.m.
Rain chances diminish later tonight as the heat builds for the weekend.
READ MORE: Runners Not Slowing Down Charity Fundraising Efforts Ahead Of The Chicago Marathon
Saturday brings what feels summer-like and especially by Sunday.
Chicago Marathon runners begin the race in the middle 60s. By afternoon, it’ll be quite toasty per October standards in the middle 80s.
Rain chances look to hold off until Columbus Day.