CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired at police in Fuller Park Thursday night.
Chicago police said officers in an unmarked vehicle were driving, in the 4200 block of South Princeton just before 8:45 p.m., when they heard possible shots fired. Police said the officers saw a gray Dodge Charger leave the area.
The officers got behind the car and a passenger in the Dodge started shooting.
The officers were not hit and did not return fire. No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.