PARK RIDGE (CBS) — A 30-year-old man riding his bike was killed after he was hit by a driver late Thursday night in Park Ridge.
A person driving a Dodge Charger struck the cyclist, Timothy Hackett of Park Ridge, at Touhy Avenue and Northwest Highway at 11:27 p.m..
Police said preliminary reports indicate that the person in the Charger was traveling eastbound on Touhy, entering the intersection, when the car stuck Hackett, who was riding northbound through the intersection.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver remained on scene and has cooperated with the police.
The accident remains under investigation, and no citations have been issued at this time.