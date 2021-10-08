CHICAGO (CBS) — They have been working hard, the phones during the pandemic, now they’re back on the streets. Residents in Logan Square and Humboldt Park say scammers posing as ComEd workers have been going door-to-door trying to get their personal information.

Scammers so persistent that when CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek tried to speak with people in the neighborhood, she was mistaken for a scammer. Turns out, these people have shown up twice in the last month.

“I just told them, ‘I already told you I don’t want to talk to you. Please go away.’ And just shut the door on them.”

Dan Kuntz is fed up.

“I believe they asked if I wanted to lower my power bill, and I knew for a fact there was no way I was going to lower my power bill talking to them,” he said.

Kuntz says twice in the last month, he’s found probable scammers on his doorstep, claiming to be from a power company but not wearing any identifiable company logos.

“They sometimes take your account number and will switch your energy provider without your consent,” said Tom Dominguez.

Dominguez with ComEd says scam attempts happen year-round and scammers are always changing their approach and after different things.

“We’ve heard incidents where they’ve come to your door telling you there’s utility work that needs to be done on your property. Then they’ll walk you into your backyard while an accomplice rummages through your house,” Dominguez said.

He says these brazen, in-person scams fell to the backburner at the beginning of the pandemic but have resurfaced. He says the one tell-tale sign of a door-to-door scammer is exactly what tipped off neighbor Dan Kuntz.

“If they’re from ComEd, they’ll identify themselves as from ComEd and have badges that say ComEd,” he said.

Dominguez says these scammers often target families who are facing financial hardship. He said ComEd does have a lot of payment assistance options so give them a call if you are struggling.

If you fall victim to a scam, he said call the police and report it to ComEd.