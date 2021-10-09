DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — Dense Fog Advisory until 10am. Use caution driving. Adjust speed. Headlights on.

Dense AM fog gives way to mostly sunny skies and above normal temps near 80°.

The Chicago Marathon will be a hot one on Sunday. Runners begin with a temp near 68°. Ideal marathon temp is closer to 48°. By noon the temp at mile 22 (Chinatown) will be about 80°. The afternoon high will hit 85° with partly sunny skies. S wind 15-20. The record high for Oct 10 is 86°.

October 9

Normal- 66

Friday- 75

Today- 79

Sunrise- 6:58am

Forecast

Today- Dense Fog Advisory until 10am. Becoming mostly sunny with a high of 79°.

Tonight- mostly cloudy, 68.

Sunday- partly sunny and hot, 85.

