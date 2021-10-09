CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rainbow Push Coalition celebrated a joyous occasion on Saturday, honoring founder Rev. Jesse Jackson’s 80th birthday.
It was one of several celebrations this week; with soulful music, many heartfelt tributes, and words of gratitude from the guest of honor himself.
Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt even made the reverend an honorary member of the department; authentic hat and all.
Jackson's actual birthday was Friday, but the celebrations just keep going.
On Saturday, he also was honored for his 50 years of service to Rainbow Push.