CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rainbow Push Coalition celebrated a joyous occasion on Saturday, honoring founder Rev. Jesse Jackson’s 80th birthday.

It was one of several celebrations this week; with soulful music, many heartfelt tributes, and words of gratitude from the guest of honor himself.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt even made the reverend an honorary member of the department; authentic hat and all.

Jackson’s actual birthday was Friday, but the celebrations just keep going.

On Saturday, he also was honored for his 50 years of service to Rainbow Push.

