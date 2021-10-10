DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, fatal, shooting, Wicker Park

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and four others wounded after a shooting in Wicker Park early Sunday, police said.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Humid Conditions For Marathon Runners, Clouds For White Sox Game 3

Shots were fired in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue — near dozens of shops and restaurants — at about 3:42 a.m. by an unknown offender in a dark-colored vehicle, authorities said.

READ MORE: Person Wounded In Eisenhower Expressway Shooting

A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. A 30-year-old man was shot in his left leg, a 22-year-old woman was shot in her right leg and a 25-year-old woman was shot in the back — all three victims were taken to Stroger and listed in stable condition. A 25-year-old woman was wounded in her left leg and was taken to Swedish Hospital in stable condition, police said.

MORE NEWS: Man Fatally Shot In Little Village

Nobody is in custody as Area 5 detectives investigate.