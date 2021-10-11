DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Northwestern University

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rebecca Blank has been named the first female president of Northwestern University.

Blank currently serves as the Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin’s flagship campus.

The internationally renowned economist will begin as president in the summer 2022.

The university released the following statement:

 “Her appointment as Northwestern’s next president marks a return to the University, where decades ago she was the first tenured woman in the economics department. When she begins her appointment next year, she will again make history – as the institution’s first woman president.”

CBS 2 Chicago Staff