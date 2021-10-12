CHICAGO (CBS) — After bouncing back from a 2-0 deficit in the American League Division Series for a big win in Game 3 on Sunday, can the White Sox beat the Astros again on Tuesday, and force a winner-take-all Game 5?

CBS 2 sports director Marshall Harris reports the pressure is still on the White Sox to avoid playoff elimination.

Game 4 was postponed on Monday due to storms, but the White Sox will now get the chance to force a deciding Game 5 in Houston if they win Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

To do that, they’ll have to beat Lance McCullers Jr., who dominated them in Game 1, just as he’s done all season.

McCullers is 3-0 against the White Sox in three starts this season, giving up only eight hits and three runs in 19 2/3 innings.

For the White Sox, it will be Carlos Rodon getting the start. Keep in mind that Rodon has been dealing with arm fatigue for the back half of the season.

While he’s looked like an ace at times, he hasn’t gone more than five innings since July 18.

Manager Tony La Russa said reliever Michael Kopech is the only pitcher not available Tuesday out of the bullpen.

“We sent all the guys that are potentially available to the bullpen in spikes. So I think you just wait and see how the game goes,” La Russa said.

That includes starters Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito.

“I guess there’s a lot of things about the playoffs that you remember forever, and one of them is that guys volunteer to go out there, and it just tells you that their attitude’s in the right place,” he said.

White Sox fans provided an electric atmosphere for the team’s big 12-6 win in Game 3, and are eager to cheer on the South Siders again on Tuesday, packing the parking lots to tailgate before the big game.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe caught up with some of them.

It’s windy outside. It’s drizzling a bit. But you won’t know that from talking to Sox fans, because they don’t care. They want to make sure the Sox know their fans are pumped for this game.

“We’re getting ready for a White Sox victory,” Richard Auskalnis said. “It’s going to be electric. We’re going to go crazy.”

There’s no stopping Sox fans. They are here to support their team.

“We got Carlos Rodon on the mound. He’s been known to pitch well in big games. He’s got the Astros’ number. We’re going to be just fine today,” Dan Kozlowski said.

It’s another do or die game for the team. As you can imagine, fans are hoping for hot bats again, especially a 12-6 win for the Sox on Sunday.

The plan to is to recreate that same feeling in the ballpark, with another blackout game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“You can’t underestimate the power of home field advantage, and right now I think we have it. The Astros are reeling. They’re worried about this game, and they should be. They don’t want to take us to Game 5,” Kozlowski said.

“I think as soon as we get out of Houston, away from the cheating atmosphere, we light it up here, and we’ll show our true nature,” Auskalnis said.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m.

Any tickets or parking passes from Monday’s postponed game automatically transfer to Tuesday’s game.

If the White Sox do win, Game 5 will be Wednesday night back at Minute Maid Park.