CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears won’t have Germain Ifedi when they host the first place Green Bay Packers Sunday.

The starting right tackle placed on injured reserve after a knee injury knocked him out of the raiders win. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn on the matchup taking center stage.

First, on the injury front, starting right tackle Germain Ifedi goes to injured reserve with his knee injury. That means he’s out at least three weeks. Elijah Wilkinson is the likely replacement.

On defense, reserve linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu is done for the year with a torn pectoral muscle, and probably most important for this week’s game is the Packers, Akiem Hicks was not on the practice field for the portion open to the media. He missed last week’s game with his groin injury.

Speaking of facing the Packers, Justin Fields said it’s not about him versus. Aaron Rodgers Sunday. He said he’s not worried about what the stats look like. All he cares about is winning.

Fields did hyperextend his knee against the Raiders, but said he’ll be good by Sunday. I asked him about changing his running style to avoid taking so many hits. Fields says he’ll try to be more judicious.

If it’s first or second down, maybe just go down a little quicker. But if it’s a big third down play, you put your body on the line and do what you have to do.

The defense of course has a big challenge this week against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Nobody’s been able to slow down wide receiver Davante Adams who leads the NFL in catches and yards.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who’s excited for the opportunity to shadow Adams, says everybody covers him basically the same way, and everybody has had basically the same result. So he seemed to indicate they may try some different things to slow down Adams.

Keeping Adams in check would go a long way towards the Bears winning this battle for first place Sunday at Lambeau.