CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s health department said its Travel Advisory stays unchanged from last week.
That's when Connecticut joined California as states off the Chicago Travel Advisory list. According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) three territories remain.
According to the city’s health department “as many as six states or territories could come off the advisory next week, as their daily COVID case rates have all dipped below 15.”
City officials said California, Connecticut and Puerto Rico aren't on the list because their daily COVID case rates have been below 15 per 100,000 residents for at least two consecutive weeks.
States are taken off the advisory when they “maintain a COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents in two consecutive weeks.” At least six states or territories could be off the advisory next week They include Alabama, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Massachusetts and the Virgin Islands.
City health officials recommend those who are unvaccinated who travel out of state to quarantine for at least seven days once they return to the city.
COVID-19 TRAVEL ADVISORY: No changes have been made this week; every state/territory except for California, Connecticut and Puerto Rico is on the advisory. States are removed when they maintain a daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100k residents in two consecutive weeks. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/zoAa0TyuhL
— Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) October 13, 2021
After traveling, the Chicago Department of Public Health said people who aren’t vaccinated and going to a high risk state (in orange) show do the following:
- Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel and stay home and self-quarantine for a full seven days.
- Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full seven days.
- If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.
- If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.
- Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.