CHICAGO (CBS) — As a cold front arrives tonight, rain chances increase by the early morning hours.
READ MORE: FOP President Predicts 50% Of CPD Officers Will Stay Home If Mayor Lightfoot Doesn't Back Down From Vaccine Mandate
The Chicago area will see scattered showers in the morning, with more isolated showers in the afternoon.
With the front stalling overhead, passing showers stay in the forecast through Friday.READ MORE: Healing Through Pictures: Photographer Reaches Out For Help After Losing Brother To Gun Violence
Clearing skies for the weekend.
TONIGHT: RAIN RETURNS LATE. THUNDER CHANCE. LOW 63.
THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 70.MORE NEWS: WNBA Finals: Phoenix Mercury Even Series With 91-86 Win Over Chicago Sky
FRIDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGH 65.