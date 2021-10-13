DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Mary Kay Kleist, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — As a cold front arrives tonight, rain chances increase by the early morning hours.

(Credit: CBS)

READ MORE: FOP President Predicts 50% Of CPD Officers Will Stay Home If Mayor Lightfoot Doesn't Back Down From Vaccine Mandate

The Chicago area will see scattered showers in the morning, with more isolated showers in the afternoon.

(Credit: CBS)

 

With the front stalling overhead, passing showers stay in the forecast through Friday.

READ MORE: Healing Through Pictures: Photographer Reaches Out For Help After Losing Brother To Gun Violence

(Credit: CBS)

 

Clearing skies for the weekend.

TONIGHT: RAIN RETURNS LATE. THUNDER CHANCE. LOW 63.

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 70.

MORE NEWS: WNBA Finals: Phoenix Mercury Even Series With 91-86 Win Over Chicago Sky

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGH 65.

Mary Kay Kleist