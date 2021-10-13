CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s new information on the shooting at a Chicago high school that left a student and security guard injured.
The grandmother of the 14-year-old shot at Wendell Philips High School said the girl will survive.
“The doctors ran all the stuff down. But all I could hear was ‘she’s stabilized. She’s going to make a full recovery and there was no major damage to her organs,'” said the teen’s grandmother Johneece Cobb.
The grandmother said the 14-year old has a message for the shooter: She wants that person to turn themselves in. So far there have been no arrests in the case.