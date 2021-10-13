CHICAGO (CBS)– The grandmother of the 14-year-old, who was shot outside Chicago’s Phillips High School Tuesday, will provide an update Wednesday.

The grandmother plans to speak on behalf “Purpose Over Pain,” a group working to keep gun violence from taking young lives. She will address the public at 10:30 a.m. at St. Sabina Church.

A student and a security guard were wounded Tuesday just after 3:30 p.m. in the shooting outside high school in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said a security guard, who appears to be in his 40s, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately available.

A 14-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She was conscious but heading into surgery. The student is a freshman and they did not know the circumstances that led to the shooting. An aunt was near the school, picking up her children, when she heard the shots. At the time, she was also looking to pick up the teenager, but drove around the corner to avoid the shooting.

Family told CBS 2 that many members were at a cemetery honoring another relative whose birthday is today. He was shot and killed six years ago. They got the call about the 14-year-old while they were there.

Parents frantically rushed to the school as they got word of the shooting.

“As a mom I’m just thankful my baby is safe,” said Michelline Joseph. “I was like are you OK and he was like yeah mom I’m safe but we just had a shooting. He said he was in the hallway when it happened.”

Police said no one is in custody.

Last year, the school chose to remove both of its armed school resource officers—who are members of the Chicago Police Department.