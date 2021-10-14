CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight break from the rain this evening and tonight. With the front stalled just to our southeast, showers will redevelop in the afternoon Friday. Finally the front clears our area and we dry out for the weekend.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 53.
FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 63.
SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 59.
SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 66.