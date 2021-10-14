DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Armed Robberies, Convenience Store, The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Area Three detectives are warning businesses to be on alert after two robberies in the Loop.

Both robberies happened within minutes of each other:

  • 200 block of W. Jackson on October 9, 2021 at 2:44 am.
  • 300 block of W. Adams on October 9, 2021 at 2:58 am.
Authorities said in both incidents, three men walked into convenience stores and displayed handguns. They took cash from the register, along with other merchandise from the stores, before they fled the scene.

Authorities had only a vague description of the robbers. Businesses are advised to pay attention to suspicious individuals and activity in their area, and make sure existing surveillance cameras are functional.

Anyone with information can contact the Area Three detectives at (312) 774-8263.

