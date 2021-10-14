DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 75th Street overnight.

Illinois State Police canvassed the area for shell casings after the shooting around 8:50 p.m.

ISP said the shooting took place in the northbound lanes.

All lanes have reopened.

