CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 75th Street overnight.
Illinois State Police canvassed the area for shell casings after the shooting around 8:50 p.m.READ MORE: Suspected Drunk Driver Taken Into Custody After Crashing At Kostner Avenue Ramp Off Eisenhower Expressway
ISP said the shooting took place in the northbound lanes.READ MORE: Aireon Luster, 24, Charged With Murder Of 7-Year-Old Serenity Broughton, Attempted Murder Of 6-Year-Old Aubrey Broughton
All lanes have reopened.MORE NEWS: Death Investigation Underway After Body Found In Apartment Fire In Brighton Park