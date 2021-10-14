DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, DUI, Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed after coming off a ramp from the Eisenhower Expressway early Thursday morning.

The car was seriously damage after crashing into bushes at Kostner Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police took the driver into custody for suspect drunk driving.

