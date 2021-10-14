CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed after coming off a ramp from the Eisenhower Expressway early Thursday morning.
The car was seriously damage after crashing into bushes at Kostner Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Police took the driver into custody for suspect drunk driving.
