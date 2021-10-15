DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CICAGO (CBS)– Rain chances hold out for one more day ahead of a bright, sunny weekend.

Friday’s temperatures will be in the low 60s with cloudy skies.

Skies clear out Friday night as temperatures fall into the 40s by the morning.

A pleasant fall weekend is ahead.

