CICAGO (CBS)– Rain chances hold out for one more day ahead of a bright, sunny weekend.
Friday’s temperatures will be in the low 60s with cloudy skies.
What 2 Watch: Another day of shower chances before a real taste of fall. Weekend sushine and chilly temps. 40s for lows both Saturday & Sunday. Latest over on @cbschicago. https://t.co/XEukXMY44F pic.twitter.com/8g2lX3YM0t
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) October 15, 2021
Skies clear out Friday night as temperatures fall into the 40s by the morning.
A pleasant fall weekend is ahead.