CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for ripping off a charity that helps children with disabilities.
Stuart Nitzkin, 45, of Deerfield pleaded guilty in the case.
Prosecutors say Nitzkin stole more than a half-million dollars while serving as the nonprofit's executive director from 2011 to 2016.
Spending the stolen cash on things like luxury vacations with his family in places like Nevada, Florida, Ireland, and Puerto Rico.
Prosecutors say Nitzkin submitted phony expenses and even pocketed cash from the nonprofit's fundraisers.
In addition to the sentence, Nitzkin was fined $150,000 and ordered to pay the remaining restitution of $516,400.