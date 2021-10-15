CHICAGO (CBS) — A gunman fired shots at Chicago police officers Friday afternoon during a foot chase in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said officers were conducting an investigation in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street around 1:45 p.m., when two men ran away from police.
Officers chased the two men into a nearby home, and one of the men pulled out a gun and fired at the officers.
No one was injured, and the two suspects were able to get away, but a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.
Area Four detectives were investigating.