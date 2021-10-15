CHICAGO (CBS)– A manhunt in underway in Tinley Park.
Several law enforcement agencies are looking for murder suspects tied to a shooting in Posen and a double homicide in Hammond, Indiana.
Tinley park police said the four men were in a car, when officers spotted them. After a high-speed chase, the suspects crashed and ran in different directions.
Police arrested one person.
Police wared residents the offenders are considered armed and dangerous.