By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Double Homicide, shooting, Tinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A manhunt in underway in Tinley Park.

Several law enforcement agencies are looking for murder suspects tied to a shooting in Posen and a double homicide in Hammond, Indiana.

Tinley park police said the four men were in a car, when officers spotted them. After a high-speed chase, the suspects crashed and ran in different directions.

Police arrested one person.

Police wared residents the offenders are considered armed and dangerous.

