CHICAGO (CBS) — A Rogers Park street corner was made more festive than usual this weekend.
Chicago artist Nate Baranowski turned the corner of Howard Street and Rogers Avenue into a giant work of Halloween art, as part of the popular "Chalk Howard Street."
The giant 3-D design features a jack-o-lantern bucket brimming with a variety of brands of candy.
Baranowski explained he went old-school with his design to make it look like the Halloween buckets he used for trick-or-treating when he was a kid.
“This piece is designed at about 10 feet by 25 feet, and at the end of it, people will be able to pose inside of it and look like they’re standing on top of a giant pile of Starburst, or standing inside of the Halloween bucket,” Baranowski said.
Over the summer, Baranowski created tabletop 3-D art installed inside eight businesses along Howard Street, Paulina Street, and Jarvis Avenue. You can see them through the end of the year.
You can find details and a self-guided tour at HowardStreetChicago.com.