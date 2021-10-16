CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a great morning for a test drive and today we’re behind the wheel of a luxury SUV from Jeep.
It’s not really apparent this is a Jeep.READ MORE: Deliberations For Former DePaul Student Accused Of Assisting ISIS Resume Monday
Aside from a little branding on the lights you’d be hard-pressed to find a Jeep badge anywhere. Even the classic Jeep trademark, the 7-slot nose, is somewhat disguised by this shiny grill.
Don’t call it a Jeep. This is a Grand Wagoneer, a three-row luxurious ride that starts around 90-thousand dollars. The V8 under the hood delivers a hefty 471 horsepower. The ride is amazing. The off-road clearance is 10 inches and the Grand Wagoneer can take on water two feet deep.READ MORE: Chicago Police Warning Residents Of Recent Carjackings In Grand Crossing
The performance of this vehicle is pretty impressive, but the spaciousness and luxury of the interior is a hands-down winner; from fine-detailed leather to massaging seats.
We recently showed you Jeep’s Grand Cherokee L. How similar are they? I suggest climbing into both to make up your mind. If he Grand Cherokee is the top floor, the Grand Wagoneer is the penthouse.
The Jeep Grand Wagoneer has a grand size, grand interior and a grand price of about $100,000.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Chilly Start To A Sunny Week
Test drive if you’re looking at a Cadillac Escalade, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, or Mercedes Benz GLS.