CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois State Police trooper was struck by a drunk driver while investigating an abandoned stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.
Authorities said around 1:41 a.m., a gray Honda traveling East on Interstate 90 veered off the road and slammed into the back of the trooper's car.
A 26-year-old Elgin man was charged with driving under the influence; reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no valid driver's license, and improper lane usage.
So far this year, there have been 20 ISP squad cars struck in relation to DUI's.
The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.