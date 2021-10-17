DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — Residents of south suburban Dixmoor were frustrated again on Sunday, as they went on a second day in a row with water issues.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves took concerns straight to village leadership, and Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts assured people that relief is on the way – and an issue has been identified. In the meantime, the village gave out bottled water to residents at Village Hall.

In a news release, the village said a water break that caused a major loss in water pressure in Dixmoor on Saturday has been fixed. But until the turbines for the water system are fixed, full water pressure will not return.

“We can report that we found the break which occurred in Harvey and the break has been repaired,” Roberts said in a news release. “Right now, we are waiting for the pressure to build back up, but we won’t have full pressure until the turbines we use to add water pressure are repaired. We will have engineers on site tomorrow to diagnose the problems with the turbines.”

A turbine blew as a result of the pipe break, which was outside of the village’s control, Roberts said. CBS 2 learned Sunday that the issue will be worked on by engineers on Monday.

Water pressure has been at half its normal levels. Residents showed us their water pressure on Sunday, calling it a “trickle.”

Some of the 3,600 people in the village said they have had water problems since 2019, and they are waiting for answers on why it keeps happening.

“This just continues to solidify why maybe the town should just be annexed out to other villages, because obviously, their management and mismanagement is just beyond gross,” said Dixmoor resident Stacie Price.

“I just pray that they can continue to bear with us,” Roberts told CBS 2’s Graves, “because all of us is going through this together.”

The City of Harvey solely provides water for Dixmoor. We were still waiting late Sunday on any word from their leaders, and also any word if this issue could have been avoided.