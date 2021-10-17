ADDISON, Ill. (CBS) — DuPage County came together this weekend to help families in need.
Volunteers raked in the donations for the Neighborhood Food Pantries of DuPage Saturday night at HarvestFest, at Medinah Banquets in Addison.READ MORE: Chicago Sky Win First WNBA Championship As They Top Phoenix Mercury
CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini served as the emcee. It is his sixth year doing so.READ MORE: Jubilant And Inspired Fans, Booming Businesses Near Wintrust Arena As Chicago Sky Win WNBA Championship
The event raised nearly $100,000.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Slow Warm-Up Beginning
Over the past year, the organization has served about 3 million pounds of food to families in need.