By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
ADDISON, Ill. (CBS) — DuPage County came together this weekend to help families in need.

Volunteers raked in the donations for the Neighborhood Food Pantries of DuPage Saturday night at HarvestFest, at Medinah Banquets in Addison.

CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini served as the emcee. It is his sixth year doing so.

The event raised nearly $100,000.

Over the past year, the organization has served about 3 million pounds of food to families in need.

