NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — A group of jewelry merchants were robbed this weekend outside a hotel in Naperville.
At 10:52 p.m. Saturday, Naperville police were called to the Marriott Hotel at 1081 N. Naper Blvd. for a robbery.READ MORE: Chicago Sky Win First WNBA Championship As They Top Phoenix Mercury
They learned that some jewelry salespeople had just completed a private showing and were leaving, when three masked men forcibly took cases of their merchandise in the parking lot.READ MORE: Jubilant Fans, Booming Businesses Near Wintrust Arena As Chicago Sky Win WNBA Championship
One of the merchants got into a struggle with one of the robbers, before the robbers all sped off in a van in which two other men were waiting, police said. The merchant was not injured.
The robbers were wearing masks, dark clothing, and gloves, and the other two suspects in the van were also wearing dark clothing.MORE NEWS: Man Hit, Killed By SUV While Crossing Archer Avenue In Bridgeport; Driver Flees
Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the investigations division.