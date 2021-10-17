DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Kennedy Expressway, Ontario Street ramp, shooting

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on the Kennedy Expressway’s Ontario Street feeder ramp.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist Dies In Southwest Side Road Rage Incident

Illinois State Police said it appears that one person was shot at about 2 a.m. on the ramp, which leads to I-90 westbound, but their condition and other details are currently unknown.

READ MORE: 8-Year-Old Accidentally Discharges Gun, Wounds 11-Year-Old In Bronzeville

The ramp was closed as of 4:15 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Girl, 17, Among 2 Shot In Back Of The Yards

 