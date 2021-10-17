By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on the Kennedy Expressway’s Ontario Street feeder ramp.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Dies In Southwest Side Road Rage Incident
Illinois State Police said it appears that one person was shot at about 2 a.m. on the ramp, which leads to I-90 westbound, but their condition and other details are currently unknown.READ MORE: 8-Year-Old Accidentally Discharges Gun, Wounds 11-Year-Old In Bronzeville
The ramp was closed as of 4:15 a.m.MORE NEWS: Girl, 17, Among 2 Shot In Back Of The Yards