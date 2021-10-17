ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Fresh off his history-making trip to space for real, William Shatner beamed down to the Chicago area on Sunday.
Shatner spoke at the Wizard World Comic Con in Rosemont. He signed autographs, posed for pictures, and participated in a panel discussion.
On Wednesday, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person in space when he took a ride on a Blue Origin rocket. The company is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
"I'm looking out the window, and it turns out that nobody told me about it. I mean, the limitations, there's about a 50-mile skin that the Earth has of air. The air reflects the light and turns blue. So we see a blue sky. We grow up and live in a blue sky, right? The spaceship — and I like to call it that — punched through that at 2,500 miles per hour, 50 miles, 2,500 miles an hour so within the count of two or three it goes from blue, bang, and suddenly it's black," Shatner told CBS Mornings last week. "And you see this black, and that's space and eternity and the mystery of the cosmos. But it's black, and it's death and just down there is the blue — you're on top of the blue looking down on Earth."
Shatner, of course best known as Captain Kirk on “Star Trek,” rode the rocket with three other passengers Wednesday. They rose more than 66 miles above the Earth in just minutes.