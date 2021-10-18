CHICAGO (CBS)– A 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Joliet Sunday night.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Luther Avenue around 6:44 p.m. for a call of shots fired.
Officers responded to the area learned a 25-year-old man and 2-year-old boy had arrived at Silver Cross Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Their injuries were non-life threatening.
Police determined the man was shot in the chest while outside of a vehicle. The boy was shot in the ankle while inside the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.