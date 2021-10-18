CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a busy shopping center at North and Sheffield avenues.

Sources told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards that an officer was shot in the face in the parking lot of the North & Sheffield Commons shopping center at the southwest edge of the Lincoln Park community. The shopping center carries an address of 1000 W. North Ave.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also confirmed the shooting, but did not immediately have further details.

A shooter was in custody, sources said.

The Fire Department confirmed the officer was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. No officers fired shots, dispatch reports said.

A weapon was recovered, police said.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar tweeted a photo of crime scene tape strung up in the parking lot.

Photos from the scene also showed numerous squad cars and an ambulance in the parking lot, outside a Pottery Barn. The bustling shopping center also includes a West Elm, an Ulta beauty store, and a Best Buy, and is the former site of the first Chicago Whole Foods store and Transitions Bookplace.

Further details were not immediately available.