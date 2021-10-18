DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and quiet Monday night with cool temperatures.

The low is 52.

READ MORE: Chicago Police Officer Shot In Shopping Center Parking Lot At North And Sheffield Avenues

Lows Tonight: 10.18.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Tuesday, it will be slightly milder as a southwesterly flow pulls in warmer air. The high is 74.

Highs Tomorrow: 10.18.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

READ MORE: Magnificent Mile: More Trouble For Area That Was Once A Crown Jewel Of American Retail

Look for a shower chance later in the day Wednesday into the night as a front approaches. This system does not have a lot of moisture to work with.

There is also an isolated thunder chance Wednesday.

The high is 73.

MORE NEWS: Red Line Trains Rerouted Due To Person On Tracks Having Mental Health Crisis

7 Day Forecast: 10.18.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist