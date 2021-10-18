CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and quiet Monday night with cool temperatures.
On Tuesday, it will be slightly milder as a southwesterly flow pulls in warmer air. The high is 74.
Look for a shower chance later in the day Wednesday into the night as a front approaches. This system does not have a lot of moisture to work with.
There is also an isolated thunder chance Wednesday.
